Shrinking returns to Apple TV+ next month

It's not very often that we see Harrison Ford appearing in smaller scale projects, or even in a series, but that's precisely what we got when Shrinking debuted on Apple TV+ last year. Following the end of Season 1, it didn't take long until Apple greenlit a second outing, and it's almost time to watch that as we're told that Season 2 will kick off from October 16.

As for what Shrinking's return will look to chronicle, we're told that this season will continue to follow Jason Segel's "grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives...including his own."

Check out the trailer for the second season of Shrinking below.