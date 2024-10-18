HQ

Shrinking, the Jason Segel comedy series on Apple TV+, which also stars Harrison Ford, returned to the streaming platform this week, with the beginning of Season 2 that arrived with a dual-episode premiere. It turns out, on top of looking ahead to a full season of television that will air on a weekly basis, we can also expect the show to return in the future for a third season as well.

This has been affirmed by Apple TV+ in a social media post, where we are informed that Shrinking has been renewed for Season 3. We don't know anything more at the moment, but considering Season 1 debuted at the start of 2023, perhaps we can look at Season 3 dropping in either late 2025 or early 2026.

