Shigeru Miyamoto still personally makes sure Mario's games "really feels like Mario"

Time flies, and Switch 2 is almost six months old and is now about to have its first Christmas, where it's expected to fly off the shelves. This is despite the fact that there is no Mario adventure for the console, which is something we know many people are waiting for.

It's a given that it will be released, but how much involvement does Mario's creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, have in the plumber's adventures these days? In an interview with Casa Brutus (thanks VGC), he talks a little about this and says that he still keeps an eye on things to make sure it still feels like Mario, but otherwise he has handed over that responsibility:

"Nowadays, I have teammates who help maintain the world of Mario, so I entrust much of it to them. Even so, I always personally play through about the first 30 minutes of the game and check the interface thoroughly — to make sure it really feels like Mario."

He also states that he felt Super Mario World was the pinnacle of what they could do with 2D Mario, and seems to feel something similar about Super Mario Odyssey:

"Up through Super Mario Odyssey, I feel we've done just about everything we could on the Switch. In the past, whenever a new console came out, we always released a new Mario game, so I do wonder how the current team will take on that challenge.

The Switch 2 undoubtedly offers a significant step up in terms of performance, so we'll see if Miyamoto is convinced by what Nintendo delivers next. And he opens up the possibility of perhaps taking yet another step back in the future:

"But maybe I'll say, 'I won't look anymore! (laughs) I just hope to stay healthy until Mario's 50th anniversary!"

It goes without saying that Nintendo is working on a new 3D Mario game. But as mentioned, we don't know when it will be released, although we guess it won't be too long. After all, Mario's adventures are something that for many people really define Nintendo's consoles.