Shift Up receives backlash for AI-generated Stellar Blade music video

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Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2024 action hit, is opting for quite an odd marketing strategy. As most games show off more gameplay or cinematics, Blood Rain is giving us a new music video. One that's entirely made by AI...

AI-generated content still proves to be controversial, no matter how much it's shoved down people's throats on the internet. As reported by VGC, YouTube has identified Stellar Blade developer Shift Up's new video for "Wanna be in LOVE" as having "sounds or visuals were altered or fully generated." Watching the video below for yourself, it's easy to see that probably none of it was made with the human hand.

The comments, as you'd expect, aren't kind to the video. "Your RAM just went up in prices while watching this video," reads one comment. "Ah i see trying to accelerate the world of stellar blade to exist irl," said another.

The video itself adds insult to injury, showing a fake behind-the-scenes segment, as well as an inexplicable tie-in to KPop Demon Hunters. It's unlikely to ruin the hype people have for Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, but it's not exactly got people's excitement up.