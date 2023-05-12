Sharp confirmed to be making LCD displays for "new game console"

There has been a loot of speculations and rumours lately pointing towards a 2024 release of the successor to the Switch. Today we have probably seen the best indication yet that things are happening, as the electronics manufacturer Sharp said in their earnings call earlier today that they are making LCD display intended for "new game console".
Via Bloomberg, the Sharp CEO Robert Wu also says:
"I can't comment on any details regarding specific customers. But as to a new gaming console, we've been involved in its R&D stage."
While it certainly could be another company other than Nintendo, we imagine their next console will indeed include an LCD screen, and it sounds like it is a large scale project. Nintendo themselves has said no new hardware will be released this fiscal year (ending March 31 2024), which means their next console could be released from April to December next year.
Thanks, VGC.