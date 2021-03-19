LIVE

Maneater

ShaRkPG Maneater is splashing its way onto Switch on May 25

The game recently received optimised versions for both the PS5 and Xbox Series.

ShaRkPG Maneater is about to appear on yet another platform after making a splash on PS5 and Xbox Series last November. On May 25, the game is heading to the Nintendo Switch platform, and it appears that it will be available as a physical release.

Maneater, if you haven't seen already, sees you terrorise the oceans by playing as a young bull shark that is thirsty for revenge. The game features RPG mechanics (hence the ShaRkPG tag), and it enables you to upgrade and customise parts of your shark to your own liking.

We got the chance to review Maneater when it first launched last year. Within our review, we said: "Maneater is a genuinely fun, maritime RPG featuring unique mechanics and a daft storyline. It takes the essence of GTA and channels it into a relentless ocean-based romp that somehow also manages to show the atrocious impact we humans have on our oceans."

You can take a look at the box art for Maneater on Switch below:

Maneater
Maneater

ManeaterScore

Maneater
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Maneater takes the essence of GTA and channels it into a relentless ocean-based romp that somehow also manages to show the atrocious impact we humans have on our oceans."



