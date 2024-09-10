Shang-Chi director to direct Spider-Man 4 for the MCU

Following the death of Iron Man and everyone around him forgetting who he is, Peter Parker has had a rough time as of late. However, there's still hope Spider-Man can turn his life around in the fourth movie, which has been speculated on for some time.

Now, it seems we know who is directing the fourth instalment of the MCU Spider-Man. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in talks to sign on to direct Spider-Man 4.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers - the writers for Tom Holland's first three Spider-Man movies - are back once more on the scriptwriting duties. We're not sure exactly what the story would be, but unfortunately because of recent trends it's possible Marvel will be looking for another multiverse story.