news
Rayman Legends

Several classic Ubisoft titles are coming to Google Stadia

The list includes Rayman Legends, Far Cry Primal, Assassin's Creed Black Flag.

Ubisoft has revealed that many of its last-gen titles will be coming soon to Google Stadia. The list of revealed games includes fan-favourites such as Rayman Legends, Assassin's Creed Black Flag, and Far Cry Blood Dragon. It's unclear at present, however, just when they will arrive.

The list of available Stadia titles has now exceeded 100 and Ubisoft titles account for many of the available games on the platform. Prior to the games recently announced, Ubisoft also brought many of its other titles such as Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands to the platform in late 2020.

You can take a look at the full list of Ubisoft titles heading to Stadia below:


  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered

  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag

  • Assassin's Creed Rogue

  • Child of Light

  • Far Cry 4

  • Far Cry 6

  • Far Cry Blood Dragon

  • Far Cry Primal

  • Rainbow Six Siege

  • Rayman Legends

