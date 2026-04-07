Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton collide in devilishly funny The Invite

A24 is proving to be an absolute treasure in the landscape of modern cinema, frequently debuting and serving up exciting and fresh films. Following on from a busy start to the year, this summer will expand the production house's slate further with another anticipated and promising project, one that unites four of modern Hollywood biggest names.

Known as The Invite, this film follows two neighbours, two pairs of couples, who meet up for a dinner party and then proceed to engage in something more... It's unclear exactly what is being offered, as the trailer never explicitly mentions it, but there seems to be a somewhat obvious implication of a romantic entanglement between the two couples.

Starring Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde as one couple and Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz as the second couple, The Invite is set to arrive in cinemas this July and it's a project that is directed by Wilde too, building on from her last directorial effort of Don't Worry Darling.

Check out the trailer for The Invite below to see if this film should be on your watchlist.