Serbian protests escalate as students lead massive demonstration over railway disaster

HQ

Tens of thousands of students flooded the streets of Kragujevac, Serbia, on Saturday, marking the largest protest yet against the government's handling of a deadly railway disaster in November 2024.

The tragedy, which saw 15 lives lost in the collapse of a roof at a newly-renovated train station in Novi Sad, sparked nationwide outrage. The growing protests, now the biggest movement Serbia has seen in years, challenge President Aleksandar Vucic's decade-long grip on power.

Students, joined by teachers, farmers, and workers, have been vocal in their demand for justice and accountability, blaming government corruption for the tragedy. They have taken to blocking roads and demanding that officials release key documents, while also calling for greater funding for higher education.

Despite resignations from high-ranking ministers and criminal charges against 13 individuals involved in the incident, the protests show no sign of slowing down. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve.