Skelattack

See side-scrolling dungeon crawler Skelattack in action

Konami's surprise indie release by Uzuka is now available to pretty much all flesh-and-bone gamers.

Developer Uzuka recently released its cutesy action title Skelattack for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and PS4, and we've been playing on the latter for review (which you can read here). Below you can watch a couple of gameplay clips from an early game. Let us introduce you to Skully, Imber and some other cute bony pals as you learn what the story is about (spoiler: living humans are the bad guys, of course) and how this tricky platformer is played.

With this work by Uzuka, Konami shows once again that it seems more open to indie and retro publishing beyond your typical Bomberman and PES, so it'll be interesting to see whether this could lead to highly-requested modern returns such as Castlevania, Metal Gear or, who knows, Silent Hill?

