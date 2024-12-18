Secret Level already renewed for Season 2 by Amazon

HQ

Secret Level drew a lot of eyes when it was announced earlier this year, and now that the episodes are available to watch, it seems it has drawn even more people to check out Blur Studio and Tim Miller's look at some of our favourite games.

As per Variety, the series was apparently the most-watched animated series debut of all-time on Amazon Prime Video, but Amazon did not provide numbers. Estimates are that around 1.4 million views came from the US in the first week of the show being available.

This led to the renewal for Season 2, which will undoubtedly bring more of our favourite game worlds to life in Miller's traditional adult style. Secret Level's first season might not have been a perfect success, but some episodes in there have proven to be incredibly memorable. For our full thoughts, check out our review here.