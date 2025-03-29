Second season of Citadel has been delayed

HQ

Amazon's ambitious prestige project Citadel has hit another snag. Despite wrapping up filming for the second season back in November last year, the premiere has now been pushed back to spring 2026.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is reportedly unhappy with the footage they've seen so far from the upcoming season. And as if that wasn't enough, the planned spinoff series have also been put on hold. The two that have been released so far, Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny, have performed well in their respective regions.

Does this hint at yet another round of behind-the-scenes disagreements? That was already a major issue during the production of season one — and now the future of the Citadel universe seems more uncertain than ever. We'll just have to wait and see what happens with one of the most expensive TV shows ever made.

What do you think of Citadel? Fun ride or total trash?