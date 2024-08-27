Sea of Stars: Throes of Watchmaker DLC to launch in the spring entirely for free

HQ

As part of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Sabotage Studio just presented the first look at the upcoming Sea of Stars DLC Throes of the Watchmaker. The DLC will be entirely free to access and will be making its arrival on PC and consoles as soon as spring 2025.

As for what this DLC will bring to the table, we're told that it will include a new storyline - and a new playable character - that revolves around the dual-protagonist combination of Valere and Zale as they are fated to become Solstice Warriors. They will need to head into the miniature world of Horloge to face the challenges laid out by a cursed carnival, which will see the pair further learning more about and mastering their Sun and Moon powers.

Specifically, we're told: "In Throes of the Watchmaker, Valere and Zale venture into the magical miniature clockwork world of Horloge. This land's denizens are threatened by a cursed carnival, which will force the Solstice Warriors to adapt to unfamiliar rules to fully realize their mastery of Sun and Moon powers.

"Throes of the Watchmaker introduces a revamped fighting style for Zale, who trades in his signature sword to become a skillful juggler, and Valere, who forgoes her staff to dazzle as an acrobat. The DLC will also introduce an entirely new playable character in Artificer, a mechanized, laser-wielding sharpshot, as well as additional areas, music, puzzles and enemies to encounter."

Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker will debut in the spring and you can see its announcement trailer below.