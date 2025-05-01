Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker releases on the 20th of May

HQ

After teasing a new adventure for some time, Sabotage Studio has finally unveiled the release date for the upcoming Sea of Stars DLC, Throes of the Watchmaker.

Throes of the Watchmaker launches on the 20th of May, giving players a new post-game bonus adventure where they'll be able to further explore one of the most interesting side characters in the main game. You'll explore the Watchmaker's miniature world of Horloge, where your strength from the main game proves quite useless.

You'll have to adapt to survive in Horloge, as Zale trades his sword to become a juggler, and Valere swaps her staff for acrobatics. The cinematic budget for Throes of the Watchmaker is that of the main game, and there's a new score entirely made for the DLC, too, so expect a serious level of quality on this free bit of content.

Check out Throes of the Watchmaker's gameplay and story below:

Sea of Stars is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.