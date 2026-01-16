Sea of Stars is coming to mobile devices in three months

HQ

Sea of Stars is already a widely available RPG, with the game playable on most consoles and PC. Soon, it will be expanding this effort to include even more devices and options, the biggest platform of them all at that, as developer Sabotage Studio has confirmed that the game is coming to mobile and rather soon.

Set to debut on iOS and Android gadgets on April 7, we're told that pre-orders for the edition are already live and that you can snag a copy with a 10% discount for some time at only $8.99 (the normal price is $9.99).

For those who have yet to experience Sea of Stars, be sure to read our glowing review of the game to see why you should probably give it a go. The question now is how well it will run on mobile devices...