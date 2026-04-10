Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre risks disciplinary action for meltdown at the Masters of Augusta

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Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre, ranked eighth in the PGA Tour, has been criticised by his disrespectful behaviour, showing his middle finger to the camera while struglling in the Augusta National, continuously sending the ball to the pond and making a quadruple bogey that caused him to fall to the bottom of the leaderboard, ending with +8 after the first day.

He was also seen slamming the golf course with the club out of frustration, which led to many users on social media mocking him and also criticising the attitude of the 29-year-old.

MacIntyre refused to speak to the media yesterday, and according to BBC, he could receive disciplinary action for his lack of manners, as Masters organisers are reportedly known for their strict behaviour rules. The Scottish was as high as fifth in the PGA ranking earlier this year and finished fourth at the Players Championship.