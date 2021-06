You're watching Advertisements

So what is a Scarlet Guardian, what is the deal with New Himuka and who are Yuito and Kasane? Scarlet Nexus has an intricate universe unlike many other games and you can tell Bandai Namco has big plans for this franchise.

With three weeks (on the day!) to go until the release, we have now received a video called the self explanatory "Scarlet Nexus - Explanation Trailer", and you can check it out below.