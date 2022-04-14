Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus is officially a million seller with over two million players

The Bandai Namco action game launched last June.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Bandai Namco's action adventure Scarlet Nexus was released just under a year ago and featured a story that was as Japanese as it was unique. And apparently the game has been doing quite well, because now the official Twitter account for the series announces that it has reached two impressive milestones.

Firstly, it has sold over a million copies, and secondly, it has been played by over two million avid gamers. The latter is largely due to the fact that it is included with Game Pass for both PC and Xbox. To celebrate, we are treated to an anniversary illustration created by Scarlet Nexus concept artist Tamami Ishikawa.

Scarlet Nexus

Related texts

0
Scarlet NexusScore

Scarlet Nexus
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

In Bandai Namco's latest action adventure you can defy fate with the powers of your brain.



Loading next content