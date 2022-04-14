Scarlet Nexus is officially a million seller with over two million players

HQ

Bandai Namco's action adventure Scarlet Nexus was released just under a year ago and featured a story that was as Japanese as it was unique. And apparently the game has been doing quite well, because now the official Twitter account for the series announces that it has reached two impressive milestones.

Firstly, it has sold over a million copies, and secondly, it has been played by over two million avid gamers. The latter is largely due to the fact that it is included with Game Pass for both PC and Xbox. To celebrate, we are treated to an anniversary illustration created by Scarlet Nexus concept artist Tamami Ishikawa.