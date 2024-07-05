English
Satisfactory

Satisfactory is leaving Early Access in September

The popular factory-building simulator will be ending five years of EA and debuting in its 1.0 state.

Satisfactory has been a long-time staple of the Early Access space, as the factory-building simulator has operated in this segment ever since March 2019. With five years of EA under its belt, developer Coffee Stain Studios has announced that the time has finally come for Satisfactory to leave EA and debut as a full 1.0 title.

The date of this is set for September 10, 2024. On top of this full launch, Coffee Stain will be bringing working and flushable toilets to the game as a way to mark the moment, meaning you will be able to explore the wonders of advanced plumbing to further enhance your autonomous and efficient factory designs.

With the full release around two months away, you can see the 1.0 date reveal trailer below.

Satisfactory
