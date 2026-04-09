Sally Field becomes friends with an octopus in Remarkably Bright Creatures

Searching for a feel-good film? If so, Netflix will soon be offering up precisely this. Coming in the form of Remarkably Bright Creatures, this flick delivers a story that follows a widow who develops a friendship with an octopus at the aquarium where she works, an adventure that actually has more than meets the eye.

With Sally Field in the leading role, this movie also brings the star power of Lewis Pullman and Alfred Molina, the latter of whom voices the octopus called Marcellus. As for the exact plot and synopsis for Remarkably Bright Creatures, you can see this below.

"Based on the bestselling phenomenon by Shelby Van Pelt comes the story of Tova, a widow who forms an unlikely friendship with the curmudgeonly Marcellus — a giant pacific octopus that lives at the aquarium where she works. Unbeknownst to Tova, Marcellus is on a mission to solve a mystery that will heal the widow's heart and lead her to a life-changing discovery."

Directed by Olivia Newman, Remarkably Bright Creatures is also written by Newman and John Whittington, and for a taste of why you shouldn't miss this movie, check out the trailer below. The premiere is set for May 8.