Salem's Lot remake confirmed to premiere later this year

Good news for all of us Stephen King fans. The long-completed remake of Salem's Lot will finally premiere, and it will be on streaming - HBO Max. Why exactly the film has been shelved and why Warner has been so quiet about it is something that has puzzled both fans and King himself. There have even been concerns about whether the film would be released at all.

Thankfully, this is not the case, and although the exact release date has not been set, HBO Max promises that we will be able to sink our teeth into the new Salem's Lot later this year. Something we are of course very happy about.

Are you looking forward to the remake and what do you remember from the original?

Thanks, Slash Film.