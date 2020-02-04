Cookies

Saints Row IV

Saints Row IV will release for Nintendo Switch in March

Volition's crazy presidential action adventure Saints Row IV will release for Nintendo Switch next month.

Few games are as bombastic as those in Volition's Saints Row series, especially those released after Saints Row 2. The whackiest of them all is surely the fourth entry in the series which had players step into the shoes of the President of the United States of America with one's challenge in office being to fight off an alien invasion.

The re-release of the game, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, is set to release for Nintendo Switch on March 27 of this year and the game is available for pre-order now. Saints Row IV for Nintendo Switch comes with the game's 25 DLC packs, including story expansions Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas, so if you're looking for the full experience, this is it.

Saints Row IV

