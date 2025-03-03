Saber Interactive affirms Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II won't become a live-service game

HQ

Ever since its arrival in September 2024, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has been expanded with a range of updates, cosmetic packs, and community events, so many in fact that a slight worry has creeped into the back of the minds of fans around the world. The worry is that the game is on the path to becoming a full live-service project, one where fans need to routinely check in and play if they want to stay up-to-date and ensure the various new content is added to their collection. Saber Interactive has recently affirmed that won't be the case.

In a recent community update post, Saber Interactive notes that Space Marine II won't become a live-service game and that all of the content introduced will eventually make its return and be available to all players.

"We have noted that the Community Events have received cold feedback since we introduced them as an additional way to unlock cosmetic items. We saw that many of you mentioned FOMO generated by the events. Rest assured, we are not looking to transform Space Marine 2 into a full live service game. The items available through events WILL be available later, for everyone. We want Community Events to be a way to unlock the items in advance, for the most dedicated players, and not to be a source of frustration and stress for everyone."

However, the developer has noted that the process for unlocking the items and cosmetics that have debuted in the game so far has not been a "smooth experience" and that it is "currently working on a simplified process to unlock the items, to make the experience less constraining." As for what this is and when it will make its arrival, we'll just have to stay tuned to learn more.

In the immediate future, Space Marine II fans can look forward to Update 7.0, which will add a new Chapter Pack and Champion Pack, a new weapon, Operation, Prestige Ranks for PvE, private lobbies for PvP, and various rebalances and adjustments too.