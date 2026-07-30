Ryu faces Blanka in a sneak peek from the Street Fighter movie

HQ

October 16 marks the premiere of Street Fighter, not the game but the upcoming movie based on it. Instead of trying to create a dead-serious story, director Kitao Sakurai and his team has opted for something that instead capitalises on the outlandish and rather cheesy plot of Capcom's fighting franchise.

The result looks set to be an action comedy that perfectly captures the feel of the games, and the film also features an unexpectedly star-studded cast (including Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa). The colourful fighters have also retained their personalities and appearances, and now Paramount wants to give us a glimpse of what it will look like.

To that end, they've released a one-minute video clip where we get to check out a fight between Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Blanka (Jason Momoa). A showdown that truly demonstrates that the creators have understood both characters.