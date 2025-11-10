An old camper van, a cheerful disposition and the hope of a pleasant journey is all I need, I thought. But it didn't quite work out that way in the end. I expected chaos - absolutely - but not quite to the extent that this camping trip resulted in. In practical terms, the idea is both simple and ingenious: you, alone or (preferably) with friends, will try to get home in a dilapidated campervan through a piece of digital wilderness. The roads are steep, muddy, broken. The vehicle has a front and rear winch that can be attached to trees, rocks, poles - anything that might stop you from rolling down the next ravine. It's all about co-operating, pulling, steering, pushing and sometimes just hoping that gravity has a better day than you. Along the way you may encounter wildlife, forgotten rest stops, and the feeling that the physics engine has sniffed a little too much illegal substance. It's a game that on paper is about co-operation, but in practice is about trying to forgive your fellow players for how they've just ruined a run.

This is what people call a friendslop game- a genre that has become its own little internet religion. Games that aren't great in the classic sense, but become brilliant when you play them with the right people. They're built for screams, laughter, and breakdowns that turn into memories. And RV There Yet? is the definition of that. A slow motion digital car crash where you can't look away. Someone's steering, someone's winching, someone sets fire to something they shouldn't have touched, and suddenly the whole car is on its side. Everyone laughs. Nobody knows what happened.

"Straight ahead now, Berit, and then press the accelerator just enough and release the clutch after shifting into second gear."

And people love it. It's already sold incredibly well on Steam, climbed past much bigger productions, and become a huge success. But maybe not because people actually play it - but because it's a game that people like to watch. It works perfectly in the current Twitch and YouTube ecosystem, where content is not about control, but about disaster. Chaos sells. And RV There Yet is an inexhaustible well of chaos. It's clip-friendly, scream-friendly, meme-friendly - a game designed for moments rather than experiences.

That the developers, Nuggets Entertainment, are also Skövde-based Swedes makes everything even more interesting. There's something deeply sympathetic about the way small Swedish studios repeatedly manage to create global phenomena through sheer, relentless quirkiness. We have a tradition of charming failures that become cult - from Goat Simulator to Totally Accurate Battle Simulator - and RV There Yet? feels like the latest chapter in that story. It's beautiful in its own way, watching a small team capture the world's attention without compromise.

But when I'm playing alone, it's like someone is turning down some kind of joy meter. I'm sitting there, the coffee is getting cold, and the RV refuses to co-operate. It slips, bounces, loses its grip. Steering feels like trying to move a piano with just your eyes. The winch is my only comfort - sometimes hero, sometimes traitor. Physics behaves as if they were tired of being physics. Sometimes it feels like the world itself wants to throw me out of the game and yet, out of sheer stubbornness, I keep going, like someone who doesn't want to give up on a bad relationship because too much time has been invested already.

Then, when I try to play with a friend, the tone changes. Suddenly there is laughter. We try to coordinate, shout over the microphone, winch into the wrong tree, topple over and laugh anyway. For a moment, the game feels alive, even brilliant at times. But it never lasts long. When the adrenaline wears off, you realise how empty everything really is. There's no real progression, no rhythm, no drive. Just the same road, the same bridge, the same incline, the same rollover. It's not that RV There Yet? is broken that bothers me - it's that the game doesn't really seem to care. It's as if the game itself is laughing at me, not with me. You can almost hear the code snickering derisively behind your back. And yet... I can't quite get angry. Because even though it feels like the Skövde developers deliberately left bugs here and there to further add to the chaos, I think: maybe this is the game that best captures the absurd balance of the Swedish soul between the need for control and resignation

That's not quite how I remember the few motorhome trips I've been on.

But the bugs keep piling up even though it's actually quite nice to look at - both aesthetically and technically. Objects disappear. The camera jerks. The engine stutters. It's a game that refuses to choose sides between charm and frustration. It feels unfinished, like a dream project that didn't quite make it to the finish line but stopped a few hundred metres short and sat down on a soft blanket and poured itself a big mug of steaming hot java. Yet there is heart here. It barely costs anything and offers so much. I imagine the developers sitting in their small office in Skövde, watching the sales figures soar, and thinking:"What the hell happened?". And I'm happy for them. They deserve it - they're riding the viral wave. Smart, of course.

But I can't play anymore. After a few hours, everything starts to flow together. Start, roll over, winch, swear, start again. Start, roll over, winch, swear, start again. It becomes like a mantra. A motorised expression of our time. When I finally switch off and see the motorhome standing halfway down the ditch, one wheel in the air, I feel mostly... nothing. Just silence. And in that silence, the title echoes, almost mockingly: Are we there yet? No, we're not. Not even close.

Crossing a ravine is an obvious choice.

For me, RV There Yet? ended up not being a game, but a metaphor for just that: the road that never ends, the repetition, the lack of direction. It's a viral success that says more about us than about itself. We no longer want to arrive. We just want to watch the journey. We want to watch everything go wrong, preferably in real time. And in that way it feels like a game for our time. A Swedish, chafing, funny little game that doesn't know where it's going - but at least makes us want to watch the spectacle. Maybe that's also why I can't let it go completely. Because even when I'm not playing it, it keeps running around in my head. A motorhome with no GPS and no real direction - but with a kind of strange will to keep rolling anyway. And maybe, if you look at it that way, RV There Yet? has already succeeded. But by all means - don't play this alone.