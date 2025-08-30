Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia, leaving casualties and damage

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A new Russian assault struck the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said on Saturday, killing a resident and leaving dozens more wounded, including children, while also damaging homes and infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on X: "In Zaporizhzhia, all emergency services are engaged at the site of a Russian strike on a five-story residential building. Tragically, as of now, one person is confirmed dead, and dozens are wounded, including children."

The attack cut electricity to tens of thousands of people, with repairs still underway as local authorities work to restore services. Kyiv reported widespread strikes across multiple regions, describing the offensive as one of the most extensive in recent weeks.

Ukraine's leadership linked the escalation to stalled diplomatic efforts, pressing for tougher sanctions on Moscow's energy and banking sectors. Repair efforts are underway, but the strikes underscore the limited progress in recent talks aimed at halting the conflict.