English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Russia to showcase combat drones on Red Square

Drones used against Ukraine to be paraded in Moscow for Victory Day, state TV reports.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Russia is set to display combat drones, including the Lancet and Geran-2 models, during the Victory Day parade. This marks the first time such drones, used in Ukraine, will be showcased publicly.

The Lancet, known for its dual role in strike and reconnaissance missions, has reportedly been involved in the destruction of Ukrainian military equipment. Meanwhile, the Geran-2, a kamikaze drone of Iranian origin, has been used to target Ukraine's infrastructure.

Russia to showcase combat drones on Red Square
Moscow, Russia - April 29, 2025: Russian UAV Geran (Shahed) on city street before the Victory Day parade in Moscow // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraine


Loading next content