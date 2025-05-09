Russia to showcase combat drones on Red Square

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that Russia is set to display combat drones, including the Lancet and Geran-2 models, during the Victory Day parade. This marks the first time such drones, used in Ukraine, will be showcased publicly.

The Lancet, known for its dual role in strike and reconnaissance missions, has reportedly been involved in the destruction of Ukrainian military equipment. Meanwhile, the Geran-2, a kamikaze drone of Iranian origin, has been used to target Ukraine's infrastructure.