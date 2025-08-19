Russia launches most intense strikes of the month on Ukrainian city hours after Trump-Zelensky meeting

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia launched a major assault on the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk overnight, sending plumes of smoke over the skyline and disrupting energy services for thousands of households.

"While hard work to advance peace was underway in Washington, D.C., led by Zelensky and Trump, with the participation of European and NATO leaders, Moscow continued to do the opposite of peace," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

Officials described the strikes as the most intense this month, hitting key infrastructure while world leaders gathered in Washington for peace discussions. Ukrainian authorities reported intercepting a large number of drones, though several sites suffered significant damage.

Both sides have increasingly targeted energy and military facilities across the region, reflecting escalating hostilities. Local leaders warned citizens to avoid unexploded ordnance, as the bombardment continues to challenge recovery and safety efforts.