Russia dismisses European peacekeeper proposal for Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made it clear on Wednesday that Moscow would never consider the possibility of European peacekeepers in Ukraine, calling the idea not only unacceptable but counterproductive (via Reuters).

His remarks came as European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, discussed the potential of deploying peacekeepers to monitor a post-conflict agreement.

Lavrov insisted that any such deployment would need Russian consent, and since no one had consulted Moscow on the matter, the proposal seemed less about peacekeeping and more about intentionally fueling the conflict.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks that suggested Russian acceptance of the idea, Lavrov sharply rejected it, reaffirming Russia's stance on maintaining control over the contested regions and criticizing Ukraine's alleged mistreatment of Russian speakers. For now, it remains to be seen whether this diplomatic impasse will shift.