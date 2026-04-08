Russia delays lunar missions as US advances with Artemis flight

HQ

Russia has postponed several planned lunar missions, marking a setback for its space programme as the United States pushes ahead with a historic crewed flight around the Moon.

According to reports, launches of the Luna-28, Luna-29 and Luna-30 missions have been delayed to between 2032 and 2036. The postponements follow earlier setbacks, including the failed Luna-25 mission, which crashed on the Moon in 2023.

The delays come as NASA advances its Artemis program, with the recent Artemis II mission sending astronauts around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

Russia has long viewed lunar exploration as strategically important, particularly in the race to develop potential resources on the Moon. However, its space programme has struggled in recent years, falling behind both the United States and China.