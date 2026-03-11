Rumour: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II and Persona 5 Royal joining PS Plus Game Catalogue this month

HQ

We're stepping into mid March, where not only will the days get a bit longer, a bit sunnier, and hopefully a bit warmer, but we'll also soon get official confirmation of the next games coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium through the Game Catalogue.

Ahead of any official reveal from Sony, reliable insider and leaker billbil-kun has given us a list of games that - according to Dealabs' knowledge - will be coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium this month. They are: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Persona 5 Royal, Madden NFL 26, Metal Eden, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and Astroneer. It's also noted that PS Plus Premium subscribers will also be able to play the PSP classic Tekken Dark Resurrection.

In the article, we also hear of a rumour spread by a source that said Final Fantasy XVI and Dragon's Dogma 2 would be joining the line-up of Game Catalogue releases this month. However, billbil-kun confirmed this to just be wishful thinking, and the list put forward on Dealabs seems much more realistic, with some stand-out titles too.