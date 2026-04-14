Rumour: The PlayStation 6 launch wave will consist of two consoles and a handheld

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Whether it's next year, the year after, or some time even further on, at one point we're going to be introduced to the next console generation. Xbox has shown off Project Helix, but Sony remains pretty quiet about the PlayStation 6. That certainly hasn't stopped rumours from popping up all over about the console, though, and the latest whispers on the internet point to us getting not one, not two, but three bits of new hardware as part of the PS6 generation.

According to YouTuber and leaker Moore's Law is Dead (thanks,

GamesRadar+), the PlayStation 6 launch line-up will consist of one more expensive, more powerful console using the rumoured Orion chipset, another using the less powerful Canis chipset, and a handheld also making use of Canis.

As Nintendo makes bank with the Switch 2, Xbox launches itself into handheld gaming with the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally, and Steam continues to do well with its Steam Deck, it does seem inevitable that Sony will create a handheld that not only streams PS5 games, but is capable of playing its titles directly from the machine itself. This points to the next console generation being quite different, as it seems we are likely going to be judging machines by affordability and portability as much as we are performance. This could create a vastly different gaming space, further pointing to the idea that the age of traditional consoles is soon coming to an end. However, of course this is just speculation right now. Remember, Sony hasn't officially confirmed anything about the PlayStation 6 as yet, so we should take our recommended, hefty pinch of salt here.