Rumour: Scarlett Johansson has been offered the lead role in the next Jurassic World

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
We've known for some time that Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment have been working hard on a script for a new Jurassic World film, and they must have also made sure to connect with David Koepp, who wrote the script for the very first film in 1993. The script should now be ready and rumour has it that Scarlett Johansson has been offered the lead role.
Whether she is interested or if there is any truth to it has yet to be revealed. But as the film will now be in pre-production, we will most likely find out soon how it will turn out.