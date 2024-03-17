Rumour: Scarlett Johansson has been offered the lead role in the next Jurassic World

HQ

We've known for some time that Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment have been working hard on a script for a new Jurassic World film, and they must have also made sure to connect with David Koepp, who wrote the script for the very first film in 1993. The script should now be ready and rumour has it that Scarlett Johansson has been offered the lead role.

Whether she is interested or if there is any truth to it has yet to be revealed. But as the film will now be in pre-production, we will most likely find out soon how it will turn out.