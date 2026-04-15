Rumour: New God of War to feature Japanese and Chinese mythologies, multiple main characters

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God of War: Sons of Sparta was a nice treat for fans who wanted to return to the world of Greek mythos. But, for the majority of fans, it wasn't enough to fill their bellies, and they instead want a cinematic new God of War experience from Sony Santa Monica. We've heard rumours about a game starring Kratos' second deceased wife Faye for some months now, and we've got some more fuel to add to the fire thanks to a new bit of information courtesy of MP1st.

Collating information from a few different sources, including an updated report from the original FandomWire writer who broke the news about the upcoming God of War game back in 2023, the new details concern the game's main characters, which will apparently include Tyr the Norse god of war as well as the aforementioned Faye, as well as new mythologies. Considering we've seen and fought most of the Norse pantheon by the end of God of War: Ragnarök, it makes sense that we'd see new mythologies being brought into the latest game.

MP1st says that these mythologies will include Japanese and Chinese elements, and it's also believed that the Mayan mythology could make an appearance, too. These are as yet unconfirmed, as is the game as a whole, so take everything here with a pinch of salt.

By the sounds of it, we could also see some more fantastical elements in the game, as apparently we'll see a talking sword companion that's meant to be Merlin (giving serious Mimir vibes), and a gelatinous cube companion, too. With so much speculation coming out about the game, we hope to hear something official soon. Insiders point to a reveal coming some time this year, with a potential release not far behind, so keep your eyes peeled.