Rumour: Jonathan Majors at risk of being kicked out of MCU

Marvel's next big baddie is in hot water and rumours are now rife that the role of Kang will go to someone else. For those who don't know, Jonathan Majors who plays the role in the MCU has been arrested on charges of domestic violence against a 30-year-old woman who was hospitalised after the injuries he allegedly caused her.

This is obviously something Disney and Marvel are taking seriously and according to several reports (thanks, Screen Geek), company spokespeople have met with Major's agent and others representing him but have not yet come to any concrete decision. That said, it's a clear indication that the actor's future in the MCU is in jeopardy and they are reportedly "reviewing their options and possibilities".

What do you think about Major's fate, are Disney and the MCU right to distance themselves from him and who could fill Kang's shoes?