Rumour: Hi-Fi Rush is coming to Nintendo Switch

HQ

When it released at the start of 2023, Hi-Fi Rush was being considered a potential GOTY contender. Sadly for Tango Gameworks, it was fondly remembered but couldn't quite reach the pinnacle of what last year offered.

Still, plenty of gamers took note of the stylish rhythm action game, and those not playing on Xbox or PC wished it could come to their platforms. Now, there's the chance that Hi-Fi Rush will jump over to the Nintendo Switch.

This rumour comes from ResetEra user lolilolailo, who has a previous track record of predicting Xbox-related news such as the Persona games coming to Game Pass. We'd still recommend taking this with a hefty spoonful of salt, but it's entirely possible you could see Hi-Fi Rush on a Nintendo console in the future.