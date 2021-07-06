English
Grand Theft Auto V

Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI will release in either 2024 or 2025

It would represent a gap of over a decade between entries.

With Grand Theft Auto V continuing to sell like hotcakes and with a next-gen version set to arrive this November, fans have been waiting longer than expected for a follow-up. Prior to the fifth installment, the largest gap between entries was five years (between GTA IV and GTA V) and the sixth entry has still not been revealed.

According to several sources, it turns out that this wait could continue a few years longer, as it's believed that GTA VI will release in either 2024 or 2025. It was industry insider Tom Henderson that first mention this release window and this was later backed by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier and Andy Robinson from VGC. Henderson also noted that the game would provide a modern spin on 2002's Vice City and that it will feature an evolving map that will change shape over time.

Again, rumours like this should be taken with a grain of salt until we have heard official news, but it's still exciting hearing some big names come forward to back this rumour.

Grand Theft Auto V

Thanks, IGN.

