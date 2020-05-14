Cookies

Grand Theft Auto V

Rumour: Grand Theft Auto V to be free on Epic Games Store

Word on the street is that Rockstar's enduringly popular open-world crime-fest is about to get given away on Epic's platform.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As we all know, Grand Theft Auto V is one of the biggest success stories in the world of video games. We also know that Epic Games Store gives away free PC games every week. Right now there is a free mystery game coming tonight, May 14.

According to a post shared by a well-known industry insider, Wario64, Epic's mystery game is going to be Grand Theft Auto V, and it will be available for free until May 21 on PC. The original tweet from Epic Games Store has been deleted, but as we all know: the Internet doesn't forget.

Are you planning to download yourself a free copy of GTA V on PC, if this happens to be true? Leave your comments below.

Grand Theft Auto V

