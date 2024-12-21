Rumour: Anya Taylor-Joy to play Black Cat in Spider-Man 4

Reports have been circulating that Anya Taylor-Joy is in talks for a significant role in Spider-Man 4, a project that has fans buzzing with anticipation. Industry insider Daniel Richtman shared this news, but did not specify which character Taylor-Joy might portray. As expected, speculation ran wild, with many hoping she could take on the iconic role of Black Cat. However, Richtman quickly addressed these rumors, clarifying on social media that he never mentioned Taylor-Joy would play Black Cat, nor has an specific role been confirmed yet.

"DanielRPK stated that Marvel and Sony are eyeing Anya Taylor-Joy for a role in Spider-Man 4. He never stated it would be for the role of Black Cat."

This clarification suggests that, while the buzz around Black Cat is strong, we cannot be sure of the role just yet. Nonetheless, Anya Taylor-Joy's rising star power, with standout performances in The Queen's Gambit and Furiosa, adds to the excitement of her possible MCU debut. Her addition could bring a dynamic new energy to the Spider-Man franchise, regardless of which character she ends up portraying.

With all the rumors surrounding her potential role in Spider-Man 4, would you like to see Anya Taylor-Joy play Black Cat, or is there another character you'd prefer to see her portray in the Spider-Man universe? Let us know in the comments!