Rumor: We might see an Xbox Elite Series 3 controller later this week

This will be a week filled with hints, leaks and rumors about what we will see at Summer Game Fest late Friday night and at the Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday. Now we possibly know about one of the things we have to look forward to, which is an Xbox Elite Series 3 controller.

The usually very reliable Windows Central editor Jez Corden writes that he has sources that revealed that it is on its way and will be much better than its predecessor:

"I also have it on good authority that Microsoft is working on a successor to the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, assumedly called the Series 3, that will modernize and improve the offering leaps and bounds over the current model."

Whether it actually shows up, we don't know, but the Xbox Elite Series 2 is a full six years old, so it's not completely unreasonable that they want to update their controller - and it's not the first time it's rumored to be in the works.