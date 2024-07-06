Rumor: Square Enix and Tencent are developing Final Fantasy XIV Mobile

HQ

It started so incredibly disastrously that the online role-playing game Final Fantasy XIV actually got withdrawn after two years on the market and was thoroughly redesigned, before being resurrected in 2013 as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. But since then, things have gone from strength to strength, with Square Enix regularly sharing new milestones the game has reached.

This spring, Xbox audiences finally got the chance to play this blockbuster, and now Exputer reports that it will soon be time for a much larger audience to adventure online courtesy of Square Enix. In 2018, Square Enix announced a collaboration with Chinese Tencent, which has not yet led to anything tangible, but the two have reportedly continued to work on joint projects.

And one of them is now said to be a mobile version of Final Fantasy XIV, called Final Fantasy XIV Mobile. Exactly how similar it will be to the regular Final Fantasy XIV is of course unknown, but it is likely that a lot needs to be done to make it work well with touch control on a smaller screen.

Whether the project will actually happen remains to be seen (the Square Enix and Tencent collaboration has had abandoned projects before like a smartphone version of Nier, according to Reuters), but the mobile users are many and it could undoubtedly lead to an insane boost for the world of Final Fantasy XIV.