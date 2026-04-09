Rumor: PlayStation is hosting a third party stream next week

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The pace of gaming events this year has been so frenetic that it almost feels strange to go a week without a major livestream to watch. But next week, things might be back to normal. After previously stating that Sony would host a stream for third-party games before summer, Nate the Hate has now posted more specific details on the matter, writing:

"I'll share the unconfirmed date I've heard for the next potential State of Play: April 16th. Emphasis on unconfirmed."

It's certainly stressed that this isn't confirmed information, so don't be disappointed if nothing happens. Nate the Hate is normally one of the most reliable leakers right now, but in this case, for once, a disclaimer is included.

Some reasonable guesses as to what we might see are Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, Kena: Scars of Kosmora, and Silent Hill: Townfall. If this turns out to be correct, what are you hoping to see?