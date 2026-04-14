Rumour: Nvidia is set to acquire a "large PC company" the size of Dell or HP

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Companies buying other companies both in gaming and in technology seems to be more and more common these days. And now, according to a rumour reported by Tweak Town, Nvidia is supposedly in the final stages of buying a large company like Dell or HP, and that this would "reshape the PC landscape".

A source "SemiAccurate" has been saying that Nvidia has been in negotiations for over a year now to "buy a large company". This rumour arrives after a year of research and is fairly light on details, since it doesn't mention or list any of these potential "large" companies. But we do know, that in this PC landscape some of the biggest are Lenovo, Dell, HP, ASUS, and Acer.

Bloomberg has also reported about this rumour, but they have got a a statement from Nvidia, firmly denying the rumours.

"The media report is false; NVIDIA is not engaged in discussions to acquire any PC maker."

So it's clear that at least for now, nothing is officially happening. We just need to live and see, how things develop.