Rumor: Nintendo has discontinued the Mario Kart World bundle with Switch 2

It has previously been noted how incredibly successful Nintendo's Mario Kart World Bundle has been, accounting for the vast majority of Switch 2 consoles sold so far. But it seems that in the future we might have to buy the game separately.

Nothing official has been confirmed, but several sources (thanks Resetera) are now reporting on an allegedly leaked Gamestop email revealing that the Mario Kart World and Switch 2 bundle has simply been discontinued:

"This bundle SKU has now reached end of lifecycle, and additional units will no longer be produced. Future replenishment of Nintendo Switch 2 will be the base console."

Nintendo has yet to comment officially on the matter, but hopefully we will hear more soon. A possible reasonable explanation could be that Nintendo is taking this route rather than raising the price of the console. But if you want to buy your Switch 2 with a game at a favorable price, now might be the time to strike while the bundle still exists.