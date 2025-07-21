Rumor: More Donkey Kong characters are coming to Mario Kart World

HQ

That Nintendo eventually will update Mario Kart World with new content is a given, with new drivers being an obvious part of this. Now, a Reddit user has made an interesting observation that potentially reveals something about what is going on (mild spoiler warning issued).

The person in question has completed Donkey Kong Bananza and notes that the voice actors for both King K. Rool and Void Kong are also in the cast for Mario Kart World. Which characters they potentially play in Mario's latest Kart adventure is unknown though, but it's none of the most famous ones. Chances are, therefore, that they are simply DLC characters that are on their way to the game.

Given that Donkey Kong is already in Mario Kart World and that Donkey Kong Bananza has just been released, it doesn't seem at all unlikely that more characters from the ape's latest adventure will also take their place behind the wheel in the not too distant future.

