Rumor: Gran Turismo 7 was planned for PC but ultimately scrapped

One Sony game series that still hasn't appeared on PC but probably would have been a better fit than any other is Gran Turismo. Polyphony Digital boss Kazunori Yamauchi himself hinted the other year that a PC version of Gran Turismo 7 was being considered - but as you've probably noticed, nothing has happened.

And... nothing is likely to happen in the future either. Via the IconEra forum, it's now revealed (by the founder himself who says the information comes from a credible member) that there was indeed a version of Gran Turismo 7 for PC in development, but apparently Sony decided along the way to scrap the project.

Considering how big racing is for PC, the decision seems a bit odd and we can only speculate as to why. However, a not unreasonable thought is that it is better to focus on Gran Turismo 8 instead of the three-year-old Gran Turismo 7 and try to get it out to PC along with the PlayStation version to then be able to build on this.