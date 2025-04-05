Rumor: Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade is coming to Xbox this year

HQ

Many people cheered during this week's Nintendo Direct when Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade is on its way to Switch 2. But there were some who weren't quite as happy - the Xbox fans.

Xbox Series S/X will now be the only format without the game. Does that mean it's all over? If we are to believe the often quite credible insider NateTheHate2, there is no reason to be moping around. According to him, Final Fantasy VII: Remake should be on its way to Xbox Series S/X already this year, and he also writes: "Just waiting for Microsoft and Square Enix to announce it".

Apparently we won't have to wait too long for the sequel either, because already in 2026 Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will be released, which we assume also includes Switch 2.

Of course, we don't know if this will actually happen and for now it's just a rumor, but for a so-called self-proclaimed insider, the source must be considered to be of the better kind - so we would definitely say that hope is alive.