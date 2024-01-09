Rumor: Expect a Nintendo Direct this month

HQ

There have been a lot of rumors lately claiming that Microsoft has an Xbox Developer Direct stream planned for this month, possibly as early as next week. But it turns out we might get more than that, as the known and fairly trustworthy Nintendo insider Zippo claims the Japanese giant has a Nintendo Direct stream in store for us as well during this month:

"Yup, I'm hearing from the usual sources that Nintendo is planning a Direct to air this very month. It could air from this coming week, to the end of the month.

Expect this to be "cleanup" for the Switch. Nintendo has been pretty silent since September, so expect more details on Paper Mario, Peach Showtime and a few other things. There's still a few surprises left in this old thing."

We assume the Nintendo related announcement most people are curious about is the alleged new console that is expected to replace Switch this year, but if Zippo is right, it won't be revealed in January. Still plenty of interesting games to look forward to though.