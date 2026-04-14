Rumour: Apple is penalising internal teams that don't use enough AI

HQ

Using AI is growing rapidly, and it seems that at least according to a rumour, Apple is even penalising internal teams that don't use enough of it. As reported by WCCFtech, some of Apple's internal teams now have a daily budget of around $300 worth of Claude AI tokens, and Apple teams that fail to consume their daily token budget by a wide margin are facing elevated request denials.

WCCFtech makes it clear, that according to Anthropic, "Claude Code typically costs $100-$200 per developer per month on Sonnet 4.6". So what about it? It seems that Apple is really doubling down on AI use within its internal workflows, and the idea is to boost the productivity of each team.

Apple's consumer-facing AI strategy is also making progress. Their revamped chatbot Siri will run on Google's own TPUs and cloud infrastructure, albeit under Apple's ownership. The Siri chatbot will be baked into Apple's software, allowing it to leverage personal data, perform in-app actions, search the web, generate content, including images, provide coding assistance, summarise and analyse information, and of course upload files.

Apple is really putting an effort into AI technology.